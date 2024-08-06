Saints Trying Out S Justin Simmons

Nick Underhill reports that the Saints are bringing in free agent S Justin Simmons for a tryout on Wednesday.

There really hasn’t been a lot of buzz regarding Simmons since free agency opened in March, but he is clearly one of the best available players at this point in the year and could be a solid addition for a team like the Saints.

Simmons, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Boston College back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.02 million rookie contract that included a $645,420 signing bonus and was franchise-tagged by the Broncos in 2020.

Simmons was franchised again before he signed a four-year, $61 million extension with the Broncos in 2021. He was set to make a base salary of $14.5 million in the final year of that deal in 2024.

In 2023, Simmons appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and recorded 70 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three interceptions and eight pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.