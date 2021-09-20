Saints Waive DB Jordan Miller & LB Wynton McManis

The New Orleans Saints waived DB Jordan Miller and LB Wynton McManis on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Miller, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Falcons out of Washington back in 2019. He was in the second year of a four-year, $2.75M contract.

Miller was suspended for the first three games of the 2020 season and went on injured reserve after just one game. He has a brief stint with the Seahawks before joining the Saints this summer.

In 2019, Miller appeared in 10 games for the Falcons and recorded four tackles, no interceptions and one fumble recovery.