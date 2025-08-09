Saints Will Start QB Spencer Rattler In Preseason Opener

Per Adam Schefter, the Saints have named QB Spencer Rattler their starter for the preseason opener against the Chargers on Sunday.

Rattler, 24, started one year at Oklahoma and was the preseason favorite to win the Heisman Trophy entering his second year when he was benched for Caleb Williams. He transferred to South Carolina and started his remaining two years.

The Saints drafted Rattler with the No. 150 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

In 2024, Rattler appeared in seven games for the Saints, making six starts and completing 130 of 228 passes (57 percent) for 1,317 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.