Saints Will Start QB Tyler Shough Against Jaguars

Adam Schefter reports that the Saints will start rookie QB Tyler Shough in their second preseason game against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Saints HC Kellen Moore announced that the second-round pick would start after QB Spencer Rattler was the starter for the first game.

Shough, 25, was a four-star recruit ranked as the sixth overall quarterback in the 2018 class out of Chandler, Arizona. He committed to Oregon and enrolled for the 2018 season

Shough entered the portal after three years at Oregon and committed to Texas Tech for the 2022 season. He entered the portal for his final year of eligibility in 2024 after three years at Texas Tech and committed to Louisville.

The Saints used the No. 40 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Shough. He was projected to sign a four-year, $10,793,226 contract with a $4,489,22 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Shough appeared in 42 games over seven years and completed 63 percent of his passes for 7,820 yards, 59 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. He also rushed 246 times for 733 yards and 11 touchdowns.