Saints Worked Out Seven Players

Aaron Wilson reports the New Orleans Saints brought in several offensive linemen and linebackers for workouts on Monday.

The full list includes:

LB Curtis Bolton OL Cohl Cabral OL Deion Calhoun LB Riley Cole OL Coy Cronk OL Forrest Lamp LB Lakiem Williams

Lamp, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $6,666,906, which included a signing bonus of $2,988,660.

The Bills signed Lamp to a one-year contract this past April before placing him on injured reserve in August and released him with a settlement a week later.

Lamp worked out for the Giants just last week.

In 2020, Lamp appeared in all 16 games for the Chargers and made 16 starts. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 72 guard out of 80 qualifying players.

