Saints Worked Out Seven Players

Aaron Wilson reports the New Orleans Saints brought in several offensive linemen and linebackers for workouts on Monday.
The full list includes:
- LB Curtis Bolton
- OL Cohl Cabral
- OL Deion Calhoun
- LB Riley Cole
- OL Coy Cronk
- OL Forrest Lamp
- LB Lakiem Williams
Lamp, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $6,666,906, which included a signing bonus of $2,988,660.
The Bills signed Lamp to a one-year contract this past April before placing him on injured reserve in August and released him with a settlement a week later.
Lamp worked out for the Giants just last week.
In 2020, Lamp appeared in all 16 games for the Chargers and made 16 starts. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 72 guard out of 80 qualifying players.
We have him featured in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.
