Saints Working Out CB Desmond Trufant

According to Field Yates, the Saints are hosting veteran CB Desmond Trufant for a workout.

New Orleans has been searching for help at corner all offseason and Trufant was just cut by the Bears.

Trufant had left the team on August 13 to go be with his father, who passed two days later. He did not return to the team. However, Trufant still wants to continue his playing career.

Trufant, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8.165 million contract when the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option worth $8.026 million for the 2017 season.

Atlanta later signed Trufant to a five-year, $69 million extension with nearly $42 million guaranteed in 2017. He stood to make a base salary of $10.75 million for the 2020 season before getting released with a post-June 1 designation.

Trufant signed a two-year, $21 million deal with the Lions in 2020 but was released after just one season. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears but didn’t make it out of the preseason.

In 2020, Trufant appeared in six games for the Lions and recorded 20 tackles, one sack, one interception and four pass defenses.