Saints Working Out OL Austin Reiter

The New Orleans Saints are working out free agent OL Austin Reiter on Tuesday, according to Ari Meirov.

Reiter previously met with the Giants, Bengals and Texans.

Reiter, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of Washington back in 2015. He spent just over a year in Washington before he was waived at the start of the 2016 season and later signed to the Browns’ active roster.

Reiter returned to the Browns on an exclusive rights contract but was cut loose soon after. The Chiefs quickly claimed him off waivers and eventually signed him to a two-year, $5.5 million extension in 2018.

In 2020, Reiter appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs, making 12 starts for them at center.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.