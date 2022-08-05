Saints Workout Six DBs Including T.J. Carrie

According to Field Yates, the Saints brought in CB T.J. Carrie for a workout on Friday.
Aaron Wilson also reports that New Orleans brought in five other players for tryouts.
The full list includes:
- CB T.J. Carrie
- DB Brian Allen
- CB Jordan Brown
- DB Jameson Houston
- DB Jack Koerner
- CB Quenton Meeks
Carrie, 32, was originally a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in 2014 out of Ohio University. After four years with the Raiders, Carrie signed a four-year, $31 million with the Browns, but he was released after two seasons.
He signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 and re-signed on another one-year deal last year.
In 2021, Carrie appeared in 11 games and recorded 22 tackles, one fumble recovery and one pass defense.
