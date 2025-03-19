Saints WR Cedrick Wilson Agreed To Pay Cut

According to Katherine Terrell, Saints WR Cedrick Wilson agreed to reduce his base salary in 2025 from $2.7 million to the minimum of $1.17 million.

The move saves the Saints some spare change, relatively speaking, in cash and cap space while keeping Wilson, an experienced veteran receiver, on the roster.

Terrell adds Wilson has $342,000 in guarantees after having none previously but that’s a low enough amount to not necessarily guarantee him a roster spot.

Wilson, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Dallas but spent his rookie season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The Cowboys waived Wilson coming out of the preseason and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster a few weeks later.

Dallas brought Wilson back on a restricted free-agent deal worth $2.183 million for the 2021 season. He was then testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $22.8 million deal with the Dolphins.

Wilson agreed to a pay cut and shortened deal and became a free agent after the 2023 season. He then signed a two-year deal with the Saints.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 15 games for the Saints and caught 20 passes on 27 targets for 211 yards and a touchdown.