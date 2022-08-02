Saints WR Kawaan Baker Suspended Six Games

Field Yates reports that Saints WR Kawaan Baker has been suspended for the first six games of the regular season.

Baker, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Saints back in 2021 out of South Alabama.

He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team in June of 2021 and later re-signed on a futures deal in January of 2022.

In 2021, Baker appeared in two games for the Saints and recorded no statistics.

We will have more news on Baker as it becomes available.