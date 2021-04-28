Saquon Barkley On Track To Be Ready By Start Of Season

According to Adam Schefter, Giants RB Saquon Barkley is on track to be ready for the start of the season.

Barkley tore his ACL in Week 2 last season and suffered additional damage to his knee. But according to Schefter, his rehab is apparently going well.

This offseason would have been the first that Barkley was eligible for an extension, but the injury means the Giants aren’t in a rush to get something done in that area.

It makes sense that the Giants would want to see how Barkley looks upon returning before getting serious about a long-term deal. This is a positive indicator.

The Giants also have a fifth-year option to pick up on Barkley in the coming days for the 2022 season and it’s widely expected they’ll do so.

Barkley, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $31,321,752 rookie contract that included a $20,859,456 signing bonus.

In 2020, Barkley appeared in two games for the Giants and rushed for 34 yards on 19 carries (1.8 YPC) to go along with six receptions for 60 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Barkley as the news is available.