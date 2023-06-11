Saquon Barkley Plans To Skip Mandatory Minicamp This Week

Giants franchise RB Saquon Barkley said at his youth football camp in Jersey City, NJ on Sunday that he will not be in attendance for the team’s mandatory minicamp this week.

“As I have previously stated, I’m not looking to set any contract records. I’m not demanding to be the highest paid player at my position. I understand the market. My goal is just to be compensated respectfully based on my contributions to the team on the field and in the locker room. I’ve been in talks with the Giants through the offseason. If at some point there’s a deal that’s fair to both sides on the table, I’ll be ready to sign,” Barkley said, per Adam Schefter.

The Giants placed the franchise tag on Barkley a few months ago, but they have yet to make any reported progress on a long-term deal.

If Barkley were to play out this season and next on the franchise tag, that would be $22.2 million in guarantees.

Once the Giants were able to use the franchise tag on Barkley following the long-term deal for QB Daniel Jones, they pulled their extension offer off the table. Displeased with the tag, Barkley has still not signed the tender and has been absent from voluntary offseason workouts.

The two parties have until July 17 to negotiate an extension or Barkley would play out the 2023 season under the tag, which will cost $10.09 million fully guaranteed.

Barkley, 26, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option.

Barkley’s fifth-year option cost the Giants $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was franchised at a sum of $10.09 million fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Barkley appeared in 16 games for the Giants and rushed for 1,312 yards on 295 carries (4.4 YPC) and 10 touchdowns to go along with 57 receptions on 76 targets for 338 yards receiving.

We’ll have more on Barkley as the news is available.