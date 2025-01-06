Sauce Gardner Expresses Desire To Remain With Jets

Jets CB Sauce Gardner is now eligible for an extension as he heads into the final year of his contract in 2025 before the potential fifth-year option.

Gardner expressed his desire to remain with the organization, stating, “I want to be a part of this for a long time. I want to be part of the change in this organization.” (Rich Cimini)

He continued on this saying with a smile, “If I was to go somewhere else and then there was a change, I’d be a hater, for real. I’d be the No. 1 hater.” (Cimini)

Gardner, 24, was a three-year starter at Cincinnati. He was a Consensus All-American and AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The Jets used the No. 4 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $33,450,799 contract that includes a $21,507,854 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.



In 2024, Gardner appeared in 15 games for the Jets and recorded 49 tackles, a sack, nine pass defenses and one interception.