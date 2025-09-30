Scans Revealed Ankle Fracture For Raiders LT Kolton Miller, Who’s Headed To IR

According to Ian Rapoport, further scans revealed that Raiders LT Kolton Miller suffered a hairline fracture in his ankle and not just a high ankle sprain.

That will extend his recovery timeline and necessitate a trip to injured reserve for Miller, per Rapoport.

It’s unfortunate luck for the Raiders and Miller. The veteran is the best offensive lineman in Las Vegas, and the group overall has struggled this year.

Miller, 30, was taken with the No. 15 overall pick by the Raiders out of UCLA in 2018. He was entering the fourth year of a $13,519,480 rookie contract that included a $7,912,348 signing bonus when the Raiders signed him to a three-year, $54 million extension.

Miller then signed a three-year, $66 million extension with the Raiders before the 2025 season to keep him under team control through 2028.

In 2025, Miller has started four games at left tackle for the Raiders.