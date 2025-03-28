Schefter: Brandon Aiyuk Trade ‘Doesn’t Sound Like It’s Likely’

For the second-consecutive offseason, trade rumors have emerged about the 49ers possibly moving WR Brandon Aiyuk.

While teams have contacted San Francisco with interest and have reportedly communicated with the 49ers about a trade, ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes an Aiyuk trade isn’t likely. He cites Aiyuk’s $23 million option bonus that triggers April 1st as a date the deal would have to be done by, leaving little time for a trade to materialize.

“If that trade doesn’t materialize by (April 1), it’s not happening at all,” Schefter said, via his podcast. “Because the 49ers aren’t going to pay a $23 million roster bonus and then wind up dealing him this summer before the trade deadline. It’s just not going to happen. So, we officially are on the clock for a Brandon Aiyuk trade in the next week, which, again, hasn’t happened yet. Don’t know that it will happen. John Lynch floated the idea, doesn’t sound like it’s likely.”

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk officially agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $76 million guaranteed after a lengthy period in which he was nearly traded to the Steelers.

In 2024, Aiyuk appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught 23 passes for 351 yards receiving and no touchdowns.