Schefter: Jalen Ramsey Would Like To Be Traded To West Coast Team Like Rams Or Chargers

The future of Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey remains a pressing topic as the offseason moves forward. When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Ramsey would like to be traded to a team on the West Coast and named the Rams or Chargers as teams to keep an eye on.

“The Dolphins continue to have conversations about trading Jalen Ramsey,” Schefter said. “I think he would like to go to the West Coast to Los Angeles, Rams or Chargers, something like that.”

In the end, Schefter expects Miami to get a trade done to send Ramsey elsewhere, but isn’t sure exactly when a deal will be finalized.

“I think a trade will get done. The question is when it will get done; does it get done next week, the week after, or prior to the start of training camp?,” Shefter said.

Earlier this week, Rams HC Sean McVay said they still have an interest in reuniting with Ramsey after trading him to Miami a couple of seasons ago. However, he pointed out there are some challenges to sort through.

“Usually, those are scenarios and situations that you have to have plans in place prior to executing some of the decisions that have occurred,” McVay said via NFL Media’s Kevin Patra. “Definitely don’t want to rule anything out because we’re always open-minded to onboarding and acquiring quality players and people like him if we’re able to do that, but there would be some obstacles that are real that are in the place of maybe preventing that from occurring.”

The Dolphins are still expected to trade Ramsey in the coming weeks but there is a lot to sort through with interested teams regarding how much of Ramsey’s salary they’ll pick up. The Rams remain a team to watch.

Ramsey, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season, before he was traded to the Dolphins, later signing a three-year, $72.3 million deal with the team in 2024.

In 2024, Ramsey appeared in and started all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and defended 11 passes.

We will have more on Ramsey as the news becomes available.