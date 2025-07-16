Seahawks Activate Four Players From Non-Football Injury List

The Seattle Seahawks officially activated four players from the active/non-football injury list on Wednesday.

The full list includes:

It was a short stay for these players as they were just placed on the list last night.

It’s common for moves like this at the start of training camp until they’re ready to pass conditioning tests.

Broden began his college career at Bowling Green back in 2019. He spent four years there before transferring to Arkansas in 2023.

The Seahawks signed Broden as an undrafted rookie this past May.

For his college career, Broden appeared in 57 games over the course of six seasons and caught 104 passes for 1,505 yards and 16 touchdowns.