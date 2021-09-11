Seahawks Activate LB Jon Rhattigan, Cut TE DeShon Williams From Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they are activating LB Jon Rhattigan from the practice squad ahead of Week 1 and are releasing TE DeShon Williams from the taxi squad as well.

Rhattigan will now be available for the team’s season opener against the Indianapolis Colts and can revert back to the practice squad after the game without being subject to waivers.

Rhattigan, 22, caught on with the Seahawks in 2021 after going undrafted out of the Army.

During his college career, Rhattigan recorded 84 tackles, one and a half sacks, and two interceptions.