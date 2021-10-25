Seahawks Activate RB Rashaad Penny From IR, Elevate QB Jake Luton

The Seattle Seahawks announced Monday that they’ve activated RB Rashaad Penny from injured reserve and elevated QB Jake Luton to their active roster.

The Seahawks also released OT Cedric Ogbuehi.

Penny, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $10,765,436 contract that includes a $5,909,408 signing bonus with the Seahawks.

Seattle declined his fifth-year option this past May, which would have cost the Seahawks $4.523 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season.

He was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list back in August of last year due to a knee injury. He was later activated in December.

In 2021, Penny has appeared in one game and rushed for eight yards on two carries.