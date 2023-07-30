Seahawks Activate TE Noah Fant From PUP List

The Seahawks announced on Sunday that TE Noah Fant has been activated from the physically unable to perform list after passing his physical.

.@Seahawks TE Noah Fant passed his physical today, clearing the way for him to come off the physically unable to perform list. #GoHawkshttps://t.co/gsGZ6rZj6P — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) July 30, 2023

Fant, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12,590,728 rookie contract that included a $7,176,892 signing bonus when he was traded to the Seahawks.

Seattle acquired Fant as a part of the Russell Wilson trade and soon after picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season, which is worth $6.85 million fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Fant appeared in 17 games for the Seahawks and caught 50 passes for 486 yards and four touchdowns.