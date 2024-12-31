Seahawks Added Two To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed LB Michael Dowell and CB Tyler Hall to the practice squad.

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

OLB Tyreke Smith DT Kenneth Odumegwu (International) WR Miles Boykin DT Quinton Bohanna OT Jason Peters (Injured) G McClendon Curtis DB Damarion Williams DB Ty Okada LB Jamie Sheriff (Injured) NT Brandon Pili TE Tyler Mabry QB John Rhys Plumlee DB Ryan Cooper WR Cornell Powell C Mike Novitsky RB Brittain Brown DB Artie Burns LB Michael Dowell CB Tyler Hall

Hall, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Wyoming back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Falcons and was on and off of their roster during his rookie season.

The Rams later claimed Hall off waivers from the Falcons. He was waived at the start of the 2022 season and caught on with the Raiders to finish out the season. Las Vegas brought him back in 2023.

Hall signed with the Eagles for the 2024 season but was let go in August from injured reserve. He had stints with the Seahawks and Jaguars.

In 2023, Hall appeared in 11 games for the Raiders and recorded 20 tackles and no interceptions.