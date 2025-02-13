Seahawks Adding Titans Assistant Justin Outten To Staff

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seattle Seahawks are hiring Titans assistant coach Justin Outten to their staff.

Outten will be a run game specialist, per Pelissero. The Titans hired him in 2023 as a RB coach/run game coordinator.

Outten, 41, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Syracuse back in 2007. From there, he served as the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at Westfield High School in Houston from 2008-15.

Outten got his first NFL opportunity with the Falcons as an offensive intern in 2016. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before joining the Packers in 2019.

Outten joined the Broncos in 2022 as their offensive coordinator. He left after just one year after HC Nathaniel Hackett was fired and the Titans hired him as a RB coach/run game coordinator.