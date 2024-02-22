Seahawks Announce 15 Coaching Hires

The Seattle Seahawks announced Thursday that they’ve hired 15 coaches as part of new HC Mike Macdonald’s first-year staff in Seattle.

Here’s the full list of coaching hires:

Mack Brown (tight ends)

(tight ends) Josh Bynes (defensive assistant/linebackers)

(defensive assistant/linebackers) Rob Caprice (defensive intern)

(defensive intern) Zak Hill (offensive assistant/quality control)

(offensive assistant/quality control) Justin Hinds (defensive line)

(defensive line) Jeff Howard (safeties)

(safeties) Frisman Jackson (wide receivers)

(wide receivers) Charles London (quarterbacks)

(quarterbacks) Brendan Nugent (assistant offensive line)

(assistant offensive line) Quinshon Odom (offensive assistant/quality control-offensive line)

(offensive assistant/quality control-offensive line) Chris Partridge (outside linebackers)

(outside linebackers) Jake Peetz (offensive passing game coordinator)

(offensive passing game coordinator) Nick Perry (defensive quality control)

(defensive quality control) Kennedy Polamalu (running backs)

(running backs) Tyson Prince (assistant wide receivers)

London, 49, got his start in coaching at Duke in 2004. His first NFL job came with the Bears as an offensive QC coach in 2007. He had a stint with the Titans and in the Eagles’ front office as a scout before returning to college as the RB coach at Penn State.

He returned to the NFL as the RB coach for the Texans in 2014. He left for the same position with the Bears in 2018 and joined the Falcons as their QB coach in 2021.

London’s last role was with the Titans as QB coach and passing game coordinator and he has been interviewing for different positions around the league so far this offseason.