Seahawks Announce Four Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced four roster moves on Monday including signing DE Mario Edwards Jr and DT Forrest Merrill.

Seattle also waived LB Michael Ayers and DE Jacob Sykes.

Edwards, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.017 million rookie contract when the Raiders cut him loose during the 2018 preseason.

Edwards was quickly claimed off of waivers by the Giants in September of 2018 and played out the year in New York. He signed a two-year deal with the Saints in March of 2019 but was cut coming out of training camp in 2020.

The Bears signed Edwards after a week and he finished out the season on Chicago’s active roster. He then re-signed with Chicago on a three-year $11.7 million deal in 2021 but was cut again after just a season. He signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad in September of last year and was signed off Jacksonville’s taxi squad by the Titans after a few weeks.

In 2022, Edwards appeared in 13 games for the Titans and recorded 17 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, and one pass defense.