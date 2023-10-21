Seahawks Announce Four Roster Moves

The Seahawks Seahawks announced four roster moves for their Week 7 game against the Cardinals.

The full list includes:

Seahawks signed C Joey Hunt to their active roster.

to their active roster. Seahawks waived OL Ben Brown .

. Seahawks signed WR Easop Winston Jr to their active roster.

Jr to their active roster. Seahawks elevated RB SaRodorick Thompson to their active roster.

Hunt, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the second year of his four-year rookie contract when Seattle cut him loose coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to their practice squad.

Hunt was later signed to the active roster and the Seahawks re-signed him by placing an original-round tender on Hunt that was set to cost them $2.133 million for the 2020 season. However, Hunt was released a few months later.

Hunt later caught on with the Colts and was on and off of their roster before returning to the Seahawks last year. Seattle re-signed him to a futures contract this past January.

In 2020, Hunt appeared in one game for the Colts.