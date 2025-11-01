Seahawks Announce Six Roster Moves, Place Two On IR

The Seahawks announced six roster moves on Saturday ahead of Week 9, including placing veterans S Julian Love and TE Eric Saubert on injured reserve.

The team also activated FB Robbie Ouzts from injured reserve and signed S Jerrick Reed II to their active roster.

As for their gameday elevations, the team opted to call up wide receivers Cody White and Ricky White III.

Love, 27, was drafted by the Giants with the No. 108 pick in the fourth round out of Notre Dame in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He finished the final year of a four-year, $5.33 million rookie contract that included a $770,860 signing bonus. From there, he signed a two-year deal with the Seahawks back in 2023.

Love then signed a three-year extension with the team back in July of 2024 that is worth up to $36 million.

In 2025, Love has appeared in three games for Seattle, recording 15 tackles and one sack.