Seahawks Announce Two Moves

The Seahawks announced that they are signing LB Easton Gibbs and waiving injured DL Nathan Pickering in a corresponding move.

Gibbs, 23, went undrafted in 2024 out of Wyoming before catching on with the Seahawks.

Seattle later placed Gibbs on the non-football injury list before releasing him back in July. He then had a brief stint with the Steelers after being signed in August but wound up being waived just three days later.

Gibbs is now re-joining the Seahawks for another stint with the team this offseason.

During his time at Wyoming, Gibbs appeared in 46 games and recorded 183 tackles, seven sacks, one interception, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown.