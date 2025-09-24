Seahawks Announced Three Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have promoted S D’Anthony Bell from the practice squad to the active roster, placed FB/TE Robbie Ouzts on injured reserve and signed S Jerrick Reed to the practice squad.

Bell, 28, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa Central following the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the team and stuck on the roster each of his first three seasons.

Cleveland declined to tender Bell as a restricted free agent in 2025 and he signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks.

In 2024, Bell appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 19 total tackles and one tackle for loss.