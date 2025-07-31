Seahawks Announced Two Moves Today

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed CB Keydrain Calligan to a contract.
In correspondence, the Seahawks have waived DT Thor Griffith.
Griffith is an undrafted rookie out of Louisville who started his college career at Harvard. He had a tryout with the Seahawks at rookie minicamp.
Seattle signed Griffith to the 90-man roster a few days ago.
