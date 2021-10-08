Seahawks Bracing For Russell Wilson To Miss At least A Month, Possibly 6-8 Weeks

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Seattle Seahawks are bracing for Russell Wilson to miss at least a month and possibly 6-8 weeks with his ruptured middle-finger tendon that will likely require surgery.

Fowler adds that Seattle is thinking about Wilson’s long-term health and Geno Smith is expected to take over as the team’s starter for the foreseeable future.

Reports from earlier in the day mentioned that Wilson was getting an MRI on his injured finger and was likely to meet with a hand specialist.

Wilson reportedly has a mallet finger, which is essentially a sprained joint that makes it hard to flex the finger.

It’s worth mentioning that Wilson has never missed a start in his college or NFL career.

Seattle’s next seven opponents consist of: at Steelers, Saints, Jaguars, at Packers, Cardinals and at Washington.

Wilson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in five games for the Seahawks and completed 72 percent of his passes for 1,196 yards, 10 touchdowns and an interception. He has also rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Wilson as the news is available.