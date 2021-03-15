Seahawks & CB Shaquill Griffin ‘Not In Same Ballpark’ On Contract

According to Mike Garafolo, the Seahawks and CB Shaquill Griffin are not in the same ballpark on a contract offer right now.

Garafolo says the lines of communication remain open and Seattle would be interested in bringing Griffin back if he doesn’t find what he’s looking for in free agency.

Griffin is the top cornerback available in free agency, and while he’s not expected to reset the market or anything, he should have a healthy deal from some team on the table soon.

Seattle declined to place the franchise tag on him last week.

Griffin, 25, was selected by the Seahawks in the third round out of American University in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,158,620, which includes a signing bonus of $758,620.

In 2020, Griffin appeared in 12 games for the Seahawks and recorded 63 total tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass defenses.

