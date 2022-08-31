Seahawks Claim CB Isaiah Dunn & DE Darryl Johnson

The Seattle Seahawks officially claimed two players off of waivers on Wednesday including CB Isaiah Dunn from the Jets and DE Darryl Johnson from the Panthers.

Dunn, 23, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State following the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year, $2.45 million deal and made the roster coming out of last year’s preseason but was among New York’s final roster cuts this offseason.

In 2021, Dunn appeared in 12 games for the Jets and recorded seven total tackles and two pass defenses.