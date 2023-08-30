Seahawks Claim Two Players, Release CB Artie Burns

According to Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are releasing veteran CB Artie Burns.

The team also claimed DB Kyu Blu Kelly from the Ravens and LB Thomas Drake from the Raiders.

Burns, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9.59 million rookie contract.

Pittsburgh elected to decline Burns’ fifth-year option for 2020 and he later signed a one-year contract with the Bears. Chicago re-signed him to another one-year deal for 2021.

From there, the Seahawks signed Burns to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2022, Burns appeared in three games for the Seahawks. He did not record any statistics.