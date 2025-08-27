Seahawks Claimed DB Derion Kendrick Off Waivers From Rams

The Seattle Seahawks officially claimed DB Derion Kendrick off waivers from the Rams on Wednesday.

Kendrick, 24, was a sixth-round pick to the Rams back in 2022. He was entering the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million when the Rams released him earlier this offseason.

He re-signed with Los Angeles in June, but was cut loose coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Kendrick appeared in 17 games and made 12 starts, recording 49 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception.