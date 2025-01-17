Seahawks Conducting Second Interview With Vikings Asst. Grant Udinski For OC Job

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Vikings assistant OC/assistant QB coach Grant Udinski will have a second interview for the Seahawks’ vacant offensive coordinator job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Seahawks job:

  • Saints OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)
  • Bears interim OC Thomas Brown
  • Lions OL coach Hank Fraley
  • Vikings assistant OC Grant Udinsk (Interviewed)
  • Former Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Interviewed)

Udinski, 28, began his NFL coaching career as an assistant for the Panthers from 2020-21. He was hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach/special projects for the 2022 season.

From there, the Vikings promoted Udinski to assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2024 season.

