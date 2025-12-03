Seahawks Cut DT Johnathan Hankins From Reserve NFI List

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Seattle Seahawks released DT Johnathan Hankins from the reserve non-football injury list with a settlement.

The wire specified it was a non-injury settlement. Seattle also re-signed OT Logan Brown to fill an open spot on the practice squad.

Hankins hasn’t played this season with a back injury and now is free to pursue other options.

Hankins, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2013. He played out the final year of his rookie contract last year before signing a three-year, $27 million contract that included $14.5 million guaranteed with the Colts.

Hankins was set to make base salaries of $7.5 million and $8 million when the Colts released him.

The Raiders signed him back in September of 2018 and eventually re-signed him to a two-year, $8.5 million deal. He made a base salary of $3.75 million in 2020 and re-signed to one-year deals each of the next two offseasons. Las Vegas traded Hankins to the Cowboys in October 2022. He signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks in March of last year.

This offseason, Seattle re-signed Hankins to a one-year deal.

In 2024, Hankins appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 30 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one pass defense, and one interception.