Seahawks Cut Six, Sign DE Alex Tchangam

The Seattle Seahawks announced Monday that they’ve waived six players and signed DE Alex Tchangam.

The full list of roster cuts includes:

LB Nate Evans OT Lukayus McNeil CB Jordan Miller DT Walter Palmore WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams RB Cameron Scarlett

It’s worth mentioning that NFL teams had until Tuesday to cut their rosters down to 85 players.

Ratliff-Williams, 24, went undrafted in 2019 after foregoing his senior season with the Tar Heels. He later signed a rookie deal with the Titans, but lasted just a few months in Tennessee.

Ratliff-Williams agreed to a futures contract with the Raiders in December of 2019. Unfortunately, he was waived during training camp and sat out last season.

The Seahawks signed him to a contract last week.

During his college career at North Carolina, Ratliff-Williams appeared in 30 games and caught 80 passes for 1,340 yards while adding 74 yards on 14 carries to go along with nine total touchdowns. As a kick returner, Ratliff-Williams totaled 1,631 yards and two touchdowns.