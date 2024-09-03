Seahawks Cut Three Players

The Seattle Seahawks cut DT Kyon Barrs and OT Max Pircher from their practice squad on Tuesday.

Seattle also waived DT Buddha Jones from injured reserve.

Pircher, 24, was allocated to the Rams in 2021 as a part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. He played for leagues in Austria, Italy and Germany before joining the NFL.

Pircher spent two years in Los Angeles. IPP players have roster exemptions but Pircher earned a spot on the Rams’ active practice squad in 2022. He was re-signed to a futures deal for the 2023 season but let go in March.

The Lions were assigned Pircher for the 2023 season and he spent the year on the practice squad. He caught on with the Seahawks this past offseason.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.