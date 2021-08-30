Seahawks Cut Four Players

The Seattle Seahawks have begun trimming their roster down to 53 players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

The full list of roster cuts for the Seahawks includes:

WR Darece Roberson (Aaron Wilson) TE Ian Bunting (Brady Henderson) TE Cam Sutton (League source tells NFLTR) DL R.J. McIntosh (Adam Schefter)

Bunting, 25, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted out of California in 2019 but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Jets signed Bunting to their practice squad soon after but elected to cut him loose after a few weeks. From there, he signed on to the Colts’ practice squad and returned to Indianapolis on a futures contract last offseason but was waived with an injury designation and reverted to the Colts’ injured reserve list.

The Cardinals signed him to a futures deal in January but waived him last week. He later signed on with the Seahawks.

During his college career at Michigan and California, Bunting caught 29 passes for 219 yards receiving and no touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 16 games.

Sutton, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Fresno State back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Panthers, but was waived coming out of training camp.

Sutton sat out the 2020 season before signing on with Seattle back in May.

During his college career at Fresno State, Sutton appeared in 10 games and caught nine passes for 154 yards receiving and no touchdowns over the course of two seasons.