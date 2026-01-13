Seahawks Designate LB Chazz Surratt To Return

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have designated LB Chazz Surratt to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. However, Seattle likely hopes he’s ready to play against the 49ers this weekend in the divisional round.

Surratt, 28, is a former third-round pick by the Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He started his college career at quarterback before eventually converting to linebacker.

He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $5,015,094 that included a $1,007,341 signing bonus, but was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts in 2022.

He caught on with the Jets’ practice squad and was brought back on a futures deal for the 2023 season.

Surratt signed with the 49ers back in May but was among the team’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. Seattle signed him to the active roster.

In 2025, Surratt appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and recorded 11 total tackles.