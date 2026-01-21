Seahawks Designate RB George Holani To Return From IR

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have designated RB George Holani to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Seattle likely hopes he’ll be ready to roll sooner after losing RB Zach Charbonnet to a torn ACL.

Holani, 26, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State following the 2024 draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

He was later promoted to the active roster late in the 2024 season.

In 2025, Holani has appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and rushed 22 times for 73 yards (3.3 YPC) and a touchdown, adding two catches on two targets for 15 yards.