Seahawks Designate RB George Holani To Return From IR

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have designated RB George Holani to return from injured reserve.
Today’s @Seahawks roster transaction: https://t.co/9Qm11vDhiA
— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 21, 2026
This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.
Seattle likely hopes he’ll be ready to roll sooner after losing RB Zach Charbonnet to a torn ACL.
Holani, 26, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State following the 2024 draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.
He was later promoted to the active roster late in the 2024 season.
In 2025, Holani has appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and rushed 22 times for 73 yards (3.3 YPC) and a touchdown, adding two catches on two targets for 15 yards.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!