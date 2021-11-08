Seahawks Designate Three To Return From IR, Including Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks officially designated QB Russell Wilson to return from injured reserve.

He was cleared medically and should be in line to start in Week 10 against the Packers.

Three #Seahawks have been designated for return to practice this week, including Russell Wilson: https://t.co/xd7kqIVGYM — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) November 8, 2021

Seattle also designated second-round WR D’Wayne Eskridge and CB Nigel Warrior to return from injured reserve. This opens up a 21-day window for them to practice with the team before they have to be activated to the roster.

Wilson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in five games for the Seahawks and completed 72 percent of his passes for 1,196 yards, 10 touchdowns and an interception. He has also rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown.