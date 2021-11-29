Seahawks Elevate RB Josh Johnson, CB Gavin Heslop From PS

The Seattle Seahawks announced they elevated RB Josh Johnson and CB Gavin Heslop for their game Monday night vs. Washington.

The @Seahawks elevated two players from the practice squad for tonight’s game. #GoHawks https://t.co/5dvC6jsTNX — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 29, 2021

Heslop, 24, originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Stony Brook back in 2020. He didn’t make the team out of training camp, but he re-signed with Seattle’s practice squad soon after.

Heslop signed a futures deal with the Seahawks in January, and after getting cut again after training camp, he re-signed with the practice squad in September.

In 2021, Heslop has appeared in one game for Seattle, but is yet to record a statistic.