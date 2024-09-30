Seahawks Elevate Two For Monday Night’s Game

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have elevated OLB Tyus Bowser and DT Quinton Bohanna from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday night’s game against the Lions.

Players can be elevated to the active roster three times per season and return to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers.

Bowser, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.575 million contract that included $3.378 million guaranteed and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

He returned to the Ravens on a four-year, $22 million contract. Bowser was entering the final year of that deal and was set to make a base salary of $5.5 million in 2023 when the Ravens opted to release him.

Bowser caught on with the Seahawks at the end of August.

In 2022, Bowser appeared in nine games for the Ravens and recorded 13 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and two pass deflections.