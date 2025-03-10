Seahawks Expected To Sign OL Josh Jones

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are expected to sign OL Josh Jones to a contract on Monday.

According to Rapoport, Jones is expected to receive a one-year contract worth up to $4.75 million.

Seattle has said that improving their offensive line this offseason will be a major focus for them this offseason, so more moves could be coming to the unit.

Jones, 27, was a four-year starter at Houston and earned second-team All-AAC honors in his final season. The Cardinals selected him with the No. 72 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,839,341 rookie contract that included a $1,079,522 signing bonus when the Cardinals traded him to the Texans. From there, signed on with the Ravens as an unrestricted free agent last year.

In 2024, Jones was active for 16 games for the Ravens.