Seahawks Get Roster Down To 53 Players

The Seahawks made several moves to reach 53 players and acquired CB Avery Smith in a trade, placed RB Zach Charbonnet on the PUP list, and placed WR Irvin Charles on injured reserve.

They also released the following group of players:

Charbonnet, 25, began his career at Michigan before transferring to UCLA for his final two seasons. He was honorable mention all-conference as a freshman and earned second and first-team All-Pac 12 selections in two years at UCLA.

The Seahawks drafted Charbonnet with the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year, $6,876,080 rookie contract that includes a $2,000,785 signing bonus and carries a cap figure of $1,875,294 in 2025.

In 2025, Charbonnet appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and rushed 184 times for 730 yards (4.0 YPC) and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for 144 yards.