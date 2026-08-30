Seahawks Get Roster Down To 53 Players

By
Wyatt Grindley
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The Seahawks made several moves to reach 53 players and acquired CB Avery Smith in a trade, placed RB Zach Charbonnet on the PUP list, and placed WR Irvin Charles on injured reserve.

Seahawks Helmet

They also released the following group of players:

  1. S D’Anthony Bell
  2. CB Trevon Diggs
  3. T Bobby Hart
  4. CB Noah Igbinoghene
  5. RB Velus Jones Jr.
  6. S Rodney Thomas II
  7. TE Nick Vannett
  8. WR Cody White
  9. T Logan Brown
  10. CB Michael Dansby
  11. T Kellen Diesch
  12. DT Deven Eastern
  13. S A.J. Finley
  14. CB Andre Fuller
  15. LB Jalan Gaines
  16. WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
  17. WR Julian Hicks
  18. S Maxen Hook
  19. DE Aidan Hubbard
  20. LB Jared Ivey
  21. S Tysheem Johnson
  22. RB Justin Jones
  23. LB Marvin Jones Jr.
  24. C Federico Maranges
  25. WR Rashad Rochelle
  26. DT Uso Seumalo
  27. LB Jamie Sheriff
  28. DT J.R. Singleton
  29. DT Bubba Thomas
  30. CB Jordan Washington
  31. WR Ricky White III
  32. RB Jacardia Wright
  33. LB Power Echols
  34. OT Amari Kight
  35. FB Brock Lampe
  36. LB Aaron Smith

Charbonnet, 25, began his career at Michigan before transferring to UCLA for his final two seasons. He was honorable mention all-conference as a freshman and earned second and first-team All-Pac 12 selections in two years at UCLA. 

The Seahawks drafted Charbonnet with the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year, $6,876,080 rookie contract that includes a $2,000,785 signing bonus and carries a cap figure of $1,875,294 in 2025.

In 2025, Charbonnet appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and rushed 184 times for 730 yards (4.0 YPC) and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for 144 yards.

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