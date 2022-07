Seahawks Have Had Discussions About Trading For Jimmy Garoppolo

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks have had internal discussions about the possibility of trading for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

Fowler adds Seattle has done some homework on the veteran Garoppolo, including watching film and discussing how he would fit.

It’s a tricky situation, though, as in an ideal world the 49ers would probably prefer to trade Garoppolo outside of the NFC West. Trades between division rivals are rare and even rarer when it involves quarterbacks — although not completely unprecedented.

Fowler points out, however, the 49ers are boxed in right now when it comes to their options with Garoppolo, who is still working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery. He’s due more than $25 million in 2022 and San Francisco can’t afford to spend that on someone who in all likelihood would be backing up 2021 first-round QB Trey Lance.

Outside of the Seahawks, there also aren’t many teams right now in need of a starting quarterback, which further limits the 49ers’ trade market for Garoppolo. Fowler adds the Seahawks are aware of that too and could just wait for San Francisco to be forced to release Garoppolo rather than trading for him.

Garoppolo’s agent refuted rumors about the Buccaneers being interested in trading for Garoppolo, and NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the expectation around the league is still that Garoppolo will be traded before training camp starts in two weeks, although it’s not clear where he will go.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said several weeks ago he still expects Garoppolo to be traded at some point, though he stopped short of guaranteeing it.

Garoppolo, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He’s in the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022.

In 2021, Garoppolo appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 51 yards and three touchdowns.

We will have more news on Garoppolo as it becomes available.