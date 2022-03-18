Seahawks Have Inquired About Trades For Matt Ryan & Baker Mayfield

Josina Anderson reports that the Seahawks would “prefer to add an experienced veteran starting quarterback” this offseason.

According to Anderson, the Seahawks have made inquiry calls to the Falcons about a trade for Matt Ryan and the Browns about Baker Mayfield among others.

The Falcons are in the mix to trade for Deshaun Watson, so it’s possible they could look to move Ryan if they agree to a deal.

Mayfield has requested a trade out of Cleveland, but the Browns reportedly do not plan to honor it as of now. The Seahawks have been mentioned as a potential trade fit.

Ryan, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2008. He was entering the final year of his six-year, $103.75 million contract when he agreed to a new five-year, $150 million extension with the Falcons in 2018 that included $100 million guaranteed.

Ryan’s contract has been restructured multiple times in recent years for cap space, which is why his cap figures have annually been so high.

In 2021, Ryan appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,968 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions to go along with 82 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s in the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding the Seahawks as the news is available.