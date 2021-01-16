Seahawks Have Spoken To Doug Pederson About Offensive Coordinator Job

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks have spoken to former Eagles HC Doug Pederson about their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Pelissero adds that Pederson may still end up drawing interest for another head-coaching job, but his options are starting to develop should he want to return to coaching in 2021.

The Seahawks have also shown some interest in former Chargers HC Anthony Lynn for the offensive coordinator job.

Pederson, 52, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as a quality control coach in 2009. He worked his way up to QB coach before following Andy Reid to Kansas City and becoming the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2013.

The Eagles hired Pederson as head coach in 2016. They later signed him to an extension through 2022 heading into the 2018 season.

Pederson was fired earlier in the week.

Since taking the Eagles’ head coach job in 2016, Pederson has led the team to a record of 42-37-1 (53.1 percent) over the course of five seasons. This includes a Super Bowl championship in 2017.