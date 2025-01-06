Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald On If QB Geno Smith Will Return: ‘Got No Reason To Say No’

Bob Condotta reports Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald made the following comments on a radio show when asked if he expects QB Geno Smith to return in 2025: “Got no reason to say no, so I guess yeah.”

Seattle parted ways with OC Ryan Grubb on Monday and could look to make more changes to the offense. Macdonald is committing to Smith as of now but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Seattle explore their options.

Smith, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. He returned on one-year deals each of the following three seasons before being named the starter in 2022.

He signed a three-year extension with the Seahawks worth $105 million in March of last year. He just finished the second year of his deal where he made a base salary of $12.7 million fully guaranteed, while he’ll bring in another $14.8 million base salary in 2025.

In 2024, Smith made 17 starts for the Seahawks and completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He also recorded 53 rushing attempts for 272 yards and two touchdowns.